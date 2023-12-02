Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 53.90% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSE VSCO opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.21. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20.

Insider Transactions at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In related news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 43.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,823,000 after buying an additional 3,125,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,019,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,294 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after purchasing an additional 237,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,323,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,428,000 after purchasing an additional 328,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,890,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,384,000 after purchasing an additional 373,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Stories

