VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth $767,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $217.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.44 and a 1-year high of $229.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.39.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total transaction of $1,068,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,935,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total transaction of $1,068,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,306 shares in the company, valued at $113,935,493.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,952 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

