United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised United-Guardian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

United-Guardian Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ UG opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 88.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 55.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

