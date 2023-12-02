Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $231.36 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

