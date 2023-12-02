Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 price objective on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $195.18.

Get Zscaler alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Trading Up 0.3 %

Zscaler stock opened at $198.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.72 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.06. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $207.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 18,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $2,883,956.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,872 shares in the company, valued at $39,167,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $1,219,478.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 18,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $2,883,956.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,167,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,438 shares of company stock valued at $14,398,274. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Zscaler by 60.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.