Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE TOT opened at C$8.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of C$321.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.00. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$7.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.40.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$232.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.50 million. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Total Energy Services will post 1.8348837 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOT. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Total Energy Services in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading

