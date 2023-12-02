The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,486 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $13,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.38.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE SJM opened at $111.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -655.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.