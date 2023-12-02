The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 989,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,674 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $14,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CNH Industrial by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,593 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,969,000 after purchasing an additional 577,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNHI opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.64.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

