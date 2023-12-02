The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 1,508.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 430,482 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 10.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,199,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,310,000 after buying an additional 398,388 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 62.3% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,216,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,229,000 after purchasing an additional 850,671 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,519,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,006,000 after purchasing an additional 112,249 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 27.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,425,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 308,195 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 71.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,067,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,126,000 after purchasing an additional 445,996 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMYT. TheStreet upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.59 and a beta of 1.15. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $43.60.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $168.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About MakeMyTrip

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.