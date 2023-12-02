The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 6,314 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $12,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $67.03 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average is $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

