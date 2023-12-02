The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 5,265 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of United Airlines worth $12,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 101.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.
United Airlines Trading Up 2.1 %
UAL opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.87.
About United Airlines
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.
