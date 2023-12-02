Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 251,311 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Textron by 11.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 28.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Textron by 77.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 76,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Textron Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TXT stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.90. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

