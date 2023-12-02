Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $310.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a reduce rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $232.53.

Shares of TSLA opened at $238.83 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $759.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,065 shares of company stock worth $8,059,240 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

