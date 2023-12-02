Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 96,932 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $195,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in NVIDIA by 8.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,272,693 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $538,375,000 after acquiring an additional 102,812 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $220,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 30.5% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 442,544 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $187,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $467.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $453.36 and its 200 day moving average is $435.95.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,447.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,106 shares of company stock worth $63,015,982 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

