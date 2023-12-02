StockNews.com Upgrades Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PERI. Raymond James cut Perion Network from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of PERI opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $185.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,972,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,055,000 after buying an additional 945,194 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 14.2% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,651,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,199,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,039,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,456,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,390,000 after purchasing an additional 133,242 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

