StockNews.com Upgrades NiSource (NYSE:NI) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NI

NiSource Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE NI opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NiSource has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 897.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of NiSource by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.