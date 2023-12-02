StockNews.com Upgrades DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DD. Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.75.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DD

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DD opened at $72.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average is $72.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,671 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.