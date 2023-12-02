StockNews.com Lowers PG&E (NYSE:PCG) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PCG. UBS Group raised PG&E from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Get PG&E alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PCG

PG&E Stock Performance

PG&E stock opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.15.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PG&E by 725.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.