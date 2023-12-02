StockNews.com Lowers Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $104.22 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 123.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 93.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 43.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

