StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $45.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.63.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. Equities analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth $336,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,241,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the third quarter worth $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 83,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

