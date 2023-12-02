StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Avid Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered Avid Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.05 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.22.

Avid Technology Price Performance

Shares of AVID opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86. Avid Technology has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $33.41. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $91.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.37 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Avid Technology by 5.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

