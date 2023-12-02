StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

Athersys stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $987,520.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

About Athersys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Athersys during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Athersys by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Athersys by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Articles

