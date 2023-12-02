StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $987,520.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.99.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
