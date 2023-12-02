State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,075 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after purchasing an additional 80,808 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,402,000 after buying an additional 107,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,142,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,833,000 after acquiring an additional 43,109 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,712,000 after acquiring an additional 66,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BERY. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

BERY stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $68.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.82. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 18,951 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,231,056.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,159.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,480 shares of company stock worth $4,098,628. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Articles

