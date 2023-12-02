State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 39,277 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 39,277 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in V.F. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after buying an additional 187,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Up 8.1 %

NYSE:VFC opened at $18.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -218.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

