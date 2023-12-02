State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 15,091 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,099 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 15,091 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin Resources worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $603,625,000 after buying an additional 258,698 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,489,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $173,336,000 after buying an additional 696,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,071,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $161,728,000 after acquiring an additional 126,178 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.34. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BEN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.