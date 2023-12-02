State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,980 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,394,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,836,000 after buying an additional 99,238 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 275,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 81,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 19,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of KNX opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.82. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

