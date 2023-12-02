Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SNN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $33.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,473,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after acquiring an additional 335,276 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 343.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,364,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,895,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,950,000 after acquiring an additional 241,550 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 71,893 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,019,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after acquiring an additional 137,423 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

