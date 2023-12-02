Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.38.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SIX opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 2.09. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

