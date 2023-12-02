Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.20.

SIG stock opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.99. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $86.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,835,072.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,835,072.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $162,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,510 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,506.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,249 shares of company stock worth $7,326,024. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 187.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

