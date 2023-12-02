SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of SN opened at 49.01 on Tuesday. SharkNinja has a 1-year low of 25.84 and a 1-year high of 52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of 44.28.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.81 by 0.14. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,844,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,595,000. Pertento Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,883,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,987,000.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

