Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth $225,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 1.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth $426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 28.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,560,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 294.5% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.83. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $84.13.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sempra

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.