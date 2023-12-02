Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SMG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.09. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 421.70% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $3,385,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

