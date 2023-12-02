River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 630 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 14,961.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

Insider Activity

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $148,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin M. Stein bought 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,108.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,108. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $148,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $935,990. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.19. 2,128,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,171. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also

