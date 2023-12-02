River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases 2,650 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,342,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $381.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.76.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.19.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

