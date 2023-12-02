River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Lowers Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.90.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

EWBC traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,932. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.96. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

