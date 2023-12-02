River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Hayward were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,458,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hayward by 70.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,702,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141,547 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,051,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hayward by 13,096.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,596 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,517,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,363 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HAYW opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.15 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $133,107.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at $213,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

