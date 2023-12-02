River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,366,034,000 after acquiring an additional 393,607,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,212,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,861,363,000 after purchasing an additional 447,585 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,909,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,734,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $77.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,330,798. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

