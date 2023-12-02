River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. 12,806,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,621,362. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

