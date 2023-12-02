River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Cuts Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in Snap by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Snap by 127.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 17.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 2.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Snap by 611.0% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 857,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 736,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 23,416,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,251,772. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.32. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 28,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $251,429.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,343,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,787,111.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 28,346 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $251,429.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,343,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,787,111.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $179,790.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 487,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,735,279.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,617,985 shares of company stock valued at $15,355,317 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

