River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys 8,380 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 174.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Boot Barn by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 463.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

Boot Barn Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of BOOT traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.45. 959,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,066. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.30. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average is $81.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%. Analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

