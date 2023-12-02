River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,650 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $98,156,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $2.46 on Friday, reaching $70.29. 4,485,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,052,887. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $85.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of -0.09.

Insider Activity

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $263,108.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $263,108.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,651.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,442 shares of company stock valued at $10,516,230. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.84.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

