Reviewing Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) & CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL)

CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CV and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV $17.63 million 0.09 -$11.76 million N/A N/A Essential Properties Realty Trust $286.51 million 13.37 $134.13 million $1.18 20.81

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV 0 0 0 0 N/A Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 0 8 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CV and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $27.69, suggesting a potential upside of 12.78%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than CV.

Profitability

This table compares CV and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV N/A N/A N/A Essential Properties Realty Trust 52.65% 6.57% 4.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of CV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CV has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats CV on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

