Renew (LON:RNWH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Renew from GBX 950 ($12.00) to GBX 1,000 ($12.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON RNWH opened at GBX 826 ($10.43) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. Renew has a 52 week low of GBX 650 ($8.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 842 ($10.64). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 732.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 729.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £653.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,501.82 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.00. Renew’s payout ratio is presently 3,090.91%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

