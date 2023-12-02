Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 26,700 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $63,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,126 in the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $814.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $812.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $784.76. The firm has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

