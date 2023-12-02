Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 100.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Exelixis

Exelixis Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EXEL opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.