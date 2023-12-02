Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 821 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Copart by 83,893.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Copart by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after buying an additional 994,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,692,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,032,000 after acquiring an additional 778,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,545,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,459,000 after acquiring an additional 249,345 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus started coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.14.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

