Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Raymond James has raised its dividend by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Raymond James has a payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Raymond James to earn $9.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $107.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.55. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Raymond James by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

