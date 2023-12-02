Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Profound Medical from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $233.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 9.31. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.57% and a negative net margin of 452.72%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 135.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Profound Medical by 850.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

