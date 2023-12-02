Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 31,594 Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 0.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,458,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $209,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 12.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 522,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after buying an additional 59,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $978,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $36.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.93 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Global-e Online Company Profile



Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

