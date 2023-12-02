Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2,979.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,778 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,699,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,505,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,462,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,752,000 after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aflac by 71.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,608 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,163,404 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Down 0.1 %

Aflac stock opened at $82.61 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

